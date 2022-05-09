Follow CAP on Social Media

Listen to the CAP Podcast

Lockdown “Shout-Out” Videos Featuring Africans Raise Controversy

by Cobus van Staden
Screenshot of a so-called "African Warrior" video that Chinese online users pay to have messages displayed on social media.

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in cities like Shanghai are sparking a cottage industry of commissioned viral videos commenting on the crisis. Recently, videos of shirtless African men, dubbed Wolf Warriors, dancing or posing with messages in Mandarin have become trendy. While many Chinese consumers see these videos as harmless, they traffic in African stereotypes that frequently blunder into full-blown racism. 

The videos are an iteration of an earlier, much-criticized trend of videos showing African children posing with specially commissioned Mandarin messages. While many of these simply expressed solidarity with people suffering through lockdowns, some were openly racist. 

  • Get a daily email packed with the latest China-Africa news and analysis.
  • Read exclusive insights on the key trends shaping China-Africa relations.
  • Full access to the News Feed that provides daily updates on Chinese engagement in Africa and throughout the Global South.

China, Africa and the Global South... find out what’s happening.

Subscribe today for unlimited access.

OR

Already a subscriber? Log in Click Here to Learn More

You Might Like

There’s Growing Concern in Kenya Over the Fate of Jack Ma

The apparent disappearance of Alibaba founder Jack Ma is prompting growing concern in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa where the Chinese billionaire has recently built a strong ...

The Reappearance of Blackface on China’s Most Popular New Year’s TV Program Sparks Angry Debate

The use of blackface for the second time in just three years to depict Africans on CCTV’s Spring Festival Gala program broadcast last Thursday, provoked a heated debate on social media networks ...

Chinese Mining Companies in the DRC Are Once Again Revving Up Their PR Efforts in a Bid to Improve Their Image

If there was any doubt that Chinese mining companies were paying for positive media coverage in the Congolese press, a pair of tweets on Wednesday (photo) should settle the issue. The Sino-Congolese mining giant Sicomines ...

What is The China-Africa Project?

Independent

The CAP is passionately independent, non-partisan and does not advocate for any country, company or culture.

News

A carefully curated selection of the day’s most important China-Africa stories. Updated 24 hours a day by human editors. No bots, no algorithms.

Analysis

Diverse, often unconventional insights from scholars, analysts, journalist and a variety of stakeholders in the China-Africa discourse.

Networking

A unique professional network of China-Africa scholars, analysts, journalists and other practioners from around the world.

Subscribe